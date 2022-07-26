Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $81,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $25.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.29. 36,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,081. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.45.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.72.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

