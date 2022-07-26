Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,662 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $64,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $8.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.66. 58,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.42. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

