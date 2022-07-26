Stephens Raises Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target to $43.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

