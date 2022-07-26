Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,938,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,897,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.