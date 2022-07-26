Stifel Firstegy Comments on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.47.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$645.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Insiders acquired 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

