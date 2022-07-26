Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 26th (AAL, AZN, BATS, BEZ, CLSK, DPLM, GSK, HLS, LORD, LULU)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 26th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a £115 ($138.55) target price on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,900 ($46.99) price target on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 715 ($8.61) target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,360 ($40.48) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) price target on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bloom Burton. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 96 ($1.16) price target on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

