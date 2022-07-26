StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Otonomy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

