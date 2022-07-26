StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RIBT opened at $0.30 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at RiceBran Technologies

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $41,745.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,117,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,823,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,160 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.