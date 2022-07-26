StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

