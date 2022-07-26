StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.25 on Friday. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $85,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

