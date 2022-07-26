StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.65 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

