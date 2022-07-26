Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
SEOAY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.