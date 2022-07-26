Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

SEOAY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

