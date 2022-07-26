Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) received a €96.00 ($97.96) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($140.82) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Stratec in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Stratec Price Performance

SBS stock traded down €1.20 ($1.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €96.10 ($98.06). 6,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. Stratec has a 52 week low of €85.10 ($86.84) and a 52 week high of €147.40 ($150.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

