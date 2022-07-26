Streamr Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,914.15 or 0.99984310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003497 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

