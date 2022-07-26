Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 9,803 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 175,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,967,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

