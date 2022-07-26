Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 20,766 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 28.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 15.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gannett news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gannett Price Performance

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of GCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 4,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,857. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $419.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $748.08 million for the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Articles

