Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.