Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.61. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

