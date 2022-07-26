Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,231.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 516,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 477,955 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 346,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 109,493 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,883,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.35. 131,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

