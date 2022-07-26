Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.94 and its 200 day moving average is $275.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.