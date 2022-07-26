Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,766 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,232,000 after buying an additional 3,002,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 106,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,160,304. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

