Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($1.40), RTT News reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sun Communities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.17-$7.27 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.99.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.