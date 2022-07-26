Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.17-$7.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.25.

NYSE SUI opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.99.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.40). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

