Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $41.85 million and approximately $958,588.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.56 or 0.06581883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00115330 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,837,511 coins and its circulating supply is 361,988,638 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.