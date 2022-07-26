Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$767.72 million and a PE ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$169.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 2.9629325 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Surge Energy

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGY. Cormark raised shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at C$1,505,889.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

