Swerve Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $5.98 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.72 or 1.00005186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003625 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00125865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,483,010 coins and its circulating supply is 17,263,083 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

