Swipe Market Capitalization Tops $244.40 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,960.82 or 0.99995258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003551 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00125537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

