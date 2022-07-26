Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Up 4.5%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 39,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,087,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price on the stock.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.86, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$348.26 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.