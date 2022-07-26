TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading Down 3%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 2,223,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,703,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

TD Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.50.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. TD had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLG Get Rating ) by 1,346.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of TD worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

