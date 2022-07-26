TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.75.

Shares of SNX opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

