TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 37.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,018,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 144.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 42.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 886,429 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

