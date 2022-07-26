Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TECK opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

