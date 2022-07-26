Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.26% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.19. 221,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,063. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The company has a market cap of C$18.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

