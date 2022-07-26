Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $673-679 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.81 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tenable from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. Tenable has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

