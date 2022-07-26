Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.75.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
THC opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
