Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.