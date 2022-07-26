TenX (PAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,616.00

TenX (PAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $3.37 million and $28,616.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,110.77 or 1.00009269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00125698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.