Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

