Ternoa Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Ternoa has a market cap of $10.40 million and $275,388.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Ternoa Coin Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
Ternoa Coin Trading
