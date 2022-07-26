Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $798.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $827.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $712.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $850.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $855.21.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

