Tether Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.19 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $65.85 billion and $53.19 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017336 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00031421 BTC.
Tether Coin Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,392 coins and its circulating supply is 65,846,277,709 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.