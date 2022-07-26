Tether Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.19 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $65.85 billion and $53.19 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00031421 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,392 coins and its circulating supply is 65,846,277,709 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

