Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $54,772.20 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %
Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. 31,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
