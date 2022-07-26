Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $54,772.20 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. 31,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

