The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lowered by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Shares of BA opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

