The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 115,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 435,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833,387. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

