The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of Cooper Companies worth $367,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $313.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.57. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

