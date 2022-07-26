The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $135.00 Price Target

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) received a $135.00 price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $10.12 on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $334.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

