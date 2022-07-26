The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

