The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.35

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MNKS opened at GBX 998.50 ($12.03) on Tuesday. The Monks Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 875 ($10.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,482 ($17.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 953.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

