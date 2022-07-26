The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

