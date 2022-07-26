The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

