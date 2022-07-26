The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

